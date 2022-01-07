gang burns two journalists alive in attack

Former diplomat: The situation in Haiti will go from bad to worse 1:14

(CNN) – Two Haitian journalists were killed around noon on Thursday by a Haitian gang called Ti Makak, a source from the Haitian Security Forces reported to CNN.

The two journalists were burned alive in the attack, the source said. The motive and details of the murder remain unclear, according to the source.

A third colleague managed to escape, the source added.

The incident occurred in an area called Laboule 12, in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince, called Petion-Ville.

Radio Écoute FM issued a statement confirming that one of its journalists, John Wesley Amady, was “brutally shot and then burned alive” while in Haiti.

“We have just learned, with great amazement and sadness, of the tragic death of one of our field reporters in Haiti,” Radio Écoute FM said in a statement sent to CNN.

The incident occurred while reporting on the security climate in the area, the organization said.

“We condemn with the utmost rigor this criminal and barbarous act, which constitutes a serious attack on the right to life in general, and that of journalists in particular to exercise their profession freely,” the statement continues. “Faced with a climate of growing insecurity, crime and impunity, we ask the authorities involved to assume their responsibilities to create favorable security conditions for all.”

Radio Écoute FM has for the moment ceased its operations in Haiti “as a sign of solidarity with the victim’s family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences,” the statement continued.