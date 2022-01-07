Gareth Bale would have made the decision to retire from football in 2022

2022-01-07

Unexpectedly, the career of Gareth Bale little by little it collapsed. The Welshman, who for many is a star of the Real Madrid For all that he has won, he lives a bleak present and would have already made the unalterable decision to retire from professional football.

Mourinho threatening Bale when they were at Tottenham

Since he returned from Tottenham, the left-hander played three games for Madrid (27, 193 minutes), has only one goal, has been absent for 105 days and has been absent since August 28 … a long time ago.

However, the most notable thing is that according to the British media The Athletic, Bale He would have already communicated to his inner circle that he will hang up the boots in 2022.

The only thing that varies will be the moment. The footballer would have decided that his retirement will be subject to the future of Welsh at the World Cup. His selection is in the play-off and in the semifinals he will face Austria; in case of going to the final, they will play against Scotland or Ukraine.