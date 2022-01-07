Gerardo Martino is speechless as he is close to losing Marcelo Flores in the Mexico National Team

Gerardo Martino could lose one of the most exciting projects of the Mexico National Team in the next matches: Marcelo Flores.

January 06, 2022 18:42 hs

Marcelo Flores became the elementary soccer player in the bid to obtain his services at the national team level and Gerardo Martino seemed to have all the numbers to win the lottery and keep his services, but received terrible news in the last hours.

The Argentine strategist is in the middle of the process of structuring the list of players who will defend the Aztec colors in the Qatar 2022 Qualifying matches in the January / February window.

Faced with this question, the Tata He was still hesitant to include the youth player in the lower divisions of England’s Arsenal in the squad and had warned fans to be patient with his development.

However, in the last hours, from the Canadian press, another country that yearns to have their services assured that Flores could be included in the microcycle circuit of the North American National Team led by John Herdman while waiting to be included in the first team.

Although the 18-year-old footballer has already made his debut with the Mexican National Team in a friendly against Chile, he still has the opportunity to wear the Canada shirt in the future as it was an unofficial match.

In this way, Gerardo Martino will remain alert to the possibility of losing another international star with the possibility of joining his consideration for the future and becoming a star of the tricolor team.