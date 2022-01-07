Girl who disguised herself as the queen receives a letter from royalty

British royalty thanks a girl dressed as Elizabeth II 1:00

(CNN) – A Kentucky family recently received a royal mail in their mailbox, sent directly from Windsor Castle.

When Katelyn Sutherland checked the mail on December 27, she didn’t expect to find a letter addressed to her daughter, Jalayne, with a royal stamp.

“It was mixed up with our other mail,” Katelyn said, “I had to calm down and make sure I didn’t tear the envelope.”

The excitement came from a real idea the family had on Halloween. Two-year-old Jalayne dressed head to toe in clothing to look like Queen Elizabeth II in her Halloween costume.

From a matching light blue jacket and hat ensemble, to a white wig and pearls, Jalayne looked like the queen.

And the outfit was completed with the family corgis, Rascal and Jack.

The letter read: “Her Majesty thought it kind of her to write to her, and the Queen was delighted to see the photograph of her daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid attire.”

It was signed by the maid of honor, Mary Morrison, who is a personal assistant to the court.

Since Jalayne is so young, Katelyn tried to help her understand the importance of the letter a little better. She put on the hat they used for the costume and the two danced excitedly through the kitchen.

The inspiration for the costume came from the little girl’s bond with the puppies, Katelyn says.

“Since Jalayne was born, the two corgis have been best friends to her,” Katelyn said, “especially since she started sneaking food and eating to them, they loved her even more.”

Because of that connection, they wanted to include Rascal and Jack in the costume in some way. “When you think of corgis, you surely think of the queen,” Katelyn said.

Katelyn posted photos on Facebook to show the comparison, and her friends encouraged her to share them with the queen.

He finally decided to print the image and send it in a letter to the other side of the pond the first week of November.

Katelyn says that this was at a time when the queen was not feeling well, so she hoped this letter would cheer her up.

She wasn’t even sure the queen would see the note, and she knew it would take a while to get from Florence, Kentucky, to England.

Sutherland’s plan is to frame the letter and display it in his living room for now, until Jalayne is old enough to keep the letter.

As for next year’s outfit, “I’ll never get over this!” Katelyn said.