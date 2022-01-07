Global Internet and Other Tech Trends in 2022

In the next five years, 20,000 satellites will be launched. / Getty Images. Photo: 3DSculptor

It is interesting to do the exercise of reviewing what the cutting-edge technology was like ten years ago. High-end cell phones, for example, offered storage capacities of 32 GB and processing that depended on a 1 GB RAM. Today, even for the least demanding group, this would be obsolete.

Something similar happens with social networks, televisions, vehicles and other technologies that are part of our daily lives. Every year, by dropper, these advances are transforming the world, hence one of the almost obligatory questions starting in January is what will be the trends that we will see in this matter?

We consulted some experts, who based on technological changes, consumer habits, culture and their own experience, provided part of their forecasts for this year.

The surprises of CES

Part of what will be a trend this year is already being announced at the CES electronic fair, one of the most important in the world. So far, some of the major releases have been in the realm of computing, smartphones, and processors.

In fact, some of the forecasts found in this article are already rearing their heads at the show. Such is the case of smart devices (IoT), such as new light bulbs and items for pets and animals, as well as developments in artificial intelligence and robotics, such as autonomous tractors.

This fair will run until Friday June 7 and we will be waiting for the news that it brings with it for this year.

A big step for the global internet

The idea that in every corner of the surface there is the possibility of connecting to the internet is not new. In fact, a few years ago we heard about the One Web project, which would have the participation of the technology company Hughesnet. Recently, Andrés Tahta, general manager of the public sector of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Latin America, revealed that 2022 will be accompanied by a great step to make this wish come true, which will bring with it a new wave of connectivity.

“Low Earth orbit satellites are configured to bring affordable broadband to all corners of the globe. This will change the lives of billions of people, such as teachers, students and small businesses, since practically everyone will be able to connect ”, he predicted. This would be quite beneficial in countries like Colombia, where the topography makes it difficult to bring the internet to distant areas.

It is expected that in 2022 the first satellites will enter orbit, of the 20,000 that are expected to be used in the next five years, and of which 1,500 are part of Amazon’s Kuiper project. “What we see coming along with this global broadband is a whole new class of applications that will benefit from it,” concluded Tahta.

We must wait for the reactions of the scientific community, because with the Starlink satellite project (by Elon Musk) several criticisms were made known, such as that so many satellites orbiting the planet will make space exploration difficult from telescopes on the ground.

Artificial intelligence will facilitate the development of “software”

A brief way to define artificial intelligence (AI) is to say that it is a system capable of making its own decisions based on instructions given by humans. Well, it is expected that in 2022 these will take on a greater role in the development of software, taking care of basic and repetitive tasks that take a lot of time from programmers.

An example of this is that the AIs can be trained to dedicate themselves to eliminating errors in code writing, a rather exhausting task. Tahta anticipates that this technological milestone will free developers from routine tasks, to focus on more human-like things, like creating solutions.

The internet of things will be the great ally of the elderly

Another forecast focuses on the so-called smart spaces, which are nothing more than places equipped with Internet of Things technologies such as voice assistants and light bulbs, refrigerators and curtains that respond to the orders indicated by their owners. It is anticipated that its potential will be especially in demand by older adults.

Using these tools, for example, they can tell their voice assistants (including Alexa, Siri, and Google) to turn off the lights or stove, close the door or curtains, and even remind them. what your next medical appointments will be or what medications to take at certain times. Although this sounds a bit like science fiction, the truth is that these devices are becoming more affordable for the population.

However, computer security firms warn that the adoption of these computers is accompanied by risks, such as a cybercriminal hacking them and extracting sensitive information, such as the routines of their owners. Like all new technology, its benefits will have to be analyzed, but also its dangers.

The irruption of cryptocurrencies

Reviewing their performance in Colombia, Peter Smith, founder and CEO of Blockchain.com, anticipates that their adoption will increase in 2022, mainly due to the movement of remittances and the search for alternatives to the shortcomings of traditional banking.

Business moves are also anticipated, such as the acquisition of SeSocio by Blockchain.com, and the consolidation of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies as an alternative to the banking system.