Gomita boasts a great body after being told not to have any more surgeries

Araceli Ordaz Campos, better known as Gummy in the artistic medium, he shares through his Instagram account all the details of his day to day, where he pleases his followers with his sensual photographs and where he also answers to those who criticize.

On this occasion, Gomita shared a dancing video Y showing off her great body, in order to share the news that has lost 13 kilos, leaving her detractors with their mouths who criticize her for her surgeries, implying that they have helped her with her change.

“That I did not have another surgery, they said, and I have 13 kilos down“was what he wrote along with the video he shared, in which it shows very happy and flirtatious, in addition to showing off her elegant outfit and hair fresh from the beauty salon.

Here you can see the video:

The also youtuber, shared that so far it weighs little more than 68 kilos, which makes her feel very good, because she dealt for a long time with overweight problems, in addition to being strongly criticized for undergoing surgeries to look better.

In the month of last september, the comedian underwent a process to be able to lose weight faster, so thanks to a gastric bypass that was carried out in Venezuela, Gomita lost 7 kilos during that month, and currently that number has doubled.

FIND OUT: Gomita new aesthetic arrangement is made

Araceli also enjoys giving advice to his followers, the ones that have served her best to show off spectacular, as well as recommending the best beauty products and some health, so that like her, they can look and feel better about themselves.