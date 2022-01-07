Goodbye to music! Ángela Aguilar surprises with a new “profession”: VIDEO

Angela Aguilar She never ceases to amaze us with her multiple talents, and in addition to having an angelic voice and being a fashion icon, the singer proved to be an excellent pastry chef.

Taking advantage of the dates, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar, I bake a delicious rosca de Reyes. Through her Instagram stories, the interpreter of ‘La Llorona’ showed a part of the preparation process.

In her InstaStories, Angela appears singing a cappella ‘Se disguised’, one of her great songs, while beating all the ingredients of the thread in a pot over the fire; all this from the kitchen of the ranch “El Soyate”.

Instagram

In order not to spoil her clothes, Angela opted for a more relaxed outfit where she is seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, loose hair and transparent glasses. Of course, without losing the style with well-groomed long nails.

Although Angela did not share the final result of her work, the user Mariana gurrola (relative of the singer), if he uploaded a photo to his personal Instagram account in which he revealed the thread that Angela made.

Legend

“And how about making your own thread? This beauty is authored by neither more nor less than Angela Aguilar and Aneliz Aguilar. Multitalent!”, He wrote.

Undoubtedly. Angela is a young woman with great intelligence and ability, which allows her to do great things.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, CLICK HERE