Goodbye to music! Ángela Aguilar surprises with a new “profession”: VIDEO

Angela Aguilar She never ceases to amaze us with her multiple talents, and in addition to having an angelic voice and being a fashion icon, the singer proved to be an excellent pastry chef.

Taking advantage of the dates, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar, I bake a delicious rosca de Reyes. Through her Instagram stories, the interpreter of ‘La Llorona’ showed a part of the preparation process.

