Green juice? Ana Bárbara shares her secret to have a figure of envy: VIDEO

After all the Christmas holidays, we always want start the new year fulfilling our resolutions, among them, lose those extra pounds.

Many of our favorite celebrities have a body of envy that we would like to have and that we would appreciate if they shared their secrets to achieve it.

Well, to start with all this 2022, Ana Bárbara has revealed everything she does to have a stunning body at his 50 years.

The singer indicated that to stay healthy and fit, take a green juice every morning to start his day and he even gave the prescription.

Through her Instagram stories, the star gave details to keep herself well on the outside and inside.

“I decided to take care of them and take care of each other together, and we are doing very well. I feel very good. Yesterday I even had a croissant with a hot chocolate because life is also that, we must not go crazy. There I go little by little”, He said.

“[Ahora] yes I’m starting my day with a green smoothie. Liquefied Spinach, I blend a little ginger, add parsley, add celery and add nopalitos and a green apple. All this so that it does not have so many calories. After that, a little sport that I am going to show you right now, “he added.

He also showed part of his Exercise routine, which includes some devices, but also how they can be done from home.

In addition, he stressed the importance of hydrate, eat healthy, although you do not have a rigorous diet, consult professionals, and exercise to achieve a good body.

