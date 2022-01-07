here the list – Telemundo New York (47)

Nearly a dozen MTA subway stations will offer COVID-19 testing for free starting next week. This as part of New York’s ongoing battle against the Omicron case surge.

Governor Kathy Hochul added four new COVID-19 testing sites at MTA subway stations, in addition to the seven that opened last month. All are for PCR testing and accept walk-ins, although hours of operation may vary.

The four new metro test locations include:

Opens Tuesday, January 11: Manhattan 125th Street Station (Lines A / B / C / D). Business hours from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Opens Tuesday, January 11: Bronx Bedford Park Station (B / D lines). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Opens Wednesday, January 12: Queens Plaza Station in Queens (E / M / R lines), open Monday through Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Opens Wednesday, January 12: Brooklyn Coney Island / Stilwell Station (D / F / N / Q lines), open Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Walk-in PCR tests were launched at the following MTA sites last month and are still available:

Times Square-42nd St (Manhattan): Monday through Sunday, 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Grand Central Terminal (Manhattan): Monday through Sunday, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Penn Station (Manhattan): Monday through Sunday, 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Broadway Junction (Brooklyn): Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

E. 180th St (Bronx): Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Roosevelt Ave (Queens): Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Jamaica-179th St (Queens): Monday through Friday, 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Find more testing and vaccination sites across New York State here and check out New York City-run sites here.