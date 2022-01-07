Hispano breaks his neck when jumping the turnstile in Queens – Telemundo New York (47)

Skipping the turnstile is a common practice in New York City that costs the MTA hundreds of thousands of dollars a year; however, what is not common is that someone dies trying.

That was the case for Christopher De La Cruz, 28, of Queens, who died after falling to the ground and breaking his neck while trying to jump the turnstile at the Forest Hills 71st Avenue train station. Evading the $ 2.75 fee cost him his life.

In a surveillance video that went viral on social networks, De La Cruz tries to jump several times, but fails. On the first try, he seems to collapse and drops his phone. He then staggers backwards like he’s drunk before trying to jump over another turnstile. When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, he was unconscious.

According to the authorities, in his last attempt, he can be seen getting up and overturning the barrier, but in that movement he hits his head and breaks his neck. The incident occurred around 6:45 am on Sunday.

The man was found unconscious on the floor of the station, where lines E, F, M and R travel.

De La Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to have died when his head hit the ground. The city’s medical examiner has yet to reveal the cause of death.