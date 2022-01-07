2022-01-06

“I believe that we would like the football of Honduras to be better, and everything is reflected by the National Team. They have to solve things, see them with more optimism. It is obvious that if Honduras is out of the World Cup we will lose everything. We cannot hide that the stage of Pedro Troglio in Olympia, ”Espinoza said.

The helmsman referred to the future that the new merengue technician will find. He recalled how with the arrival of Pedro Troglio the steamroller that had been Motagua under the command of Diego Vázquez was stopped and it was all because they believed in the quarry players.

The Honduran coach Nahum Espinoza He analyzed the situation that Olimpia is experiencing and fired because the leaders do not believe in the Honduran technicians. He said that Honduran soccer lives like in the colonial era where foreigners are the ones who rule.

Nahúm has always remained linked to Olimpia, he is one of the few technicians who have won consecutive titles and achieved a three-time championship back in 2006. He spoke about how complex it is to be sitting on the bench of the most demanding team in the country where only the titles endorse the technicians.

“In general, not just Olympia. In recent years, more foreign technicians have directed more than national technicians in Honduras. The national coach has little credibility, the coaches’ college has no interference, there is no protection for the Honduran coach. The country (Honduras) lives in colonialism and the foreigner dominates. It’s fine, because the owners of the team are the ones who put the money, “Espinoza told Radio América.

The coach was consulted on the subject that the clubs in Honduras are now only hiring foreign coaches and Espinoza fired with everyone and compared this situation to the time of the conquest where Honduras was dominated by the Spanish.

“When I directed Olimpia and it was my turn to be champion, I don’t listen to much radio but at that time I heard an amateur say that, that anyone makes Olimpia champion. I think that Rafael Ferrari, like Rafa Villeda now, are so professional that they don’t take those comments into account (that anyone makes Olimpia a champion). They know that this is serious and they are not going to listen to a person who does not know about competitive football. All those who are and have been in Olympia know that they have to work hard to be champion, “he said.

THE FAILURE OF THE NATIONAL TEAM

Espinoza spoke about the success that Troglio had in his time at Olimpia and makes a revelation. “I am away from the team. Olimpia triumphed because the board made a decision and it is to give the young people the opportunity. That generation was almost lost, and thank God they reacted because Motagua was the champion and turned it around. Ferrari had planned it and this is the success of the quarry ”, he affirmed.

One of the things that Espinoza also spoke about was how Javier Portillo with 40 years continues to play at a high level in Olimpia and gave an example in the tournament to the player Axel Gómez who was shaping up to be the left back of the future but could not consolidate himself.

“When Axel Gómez was 17 years old, I told the managers to be careful because he was going to have fame, money … the case of Javier Portillo who is 40 years old, I would be wondering, how a 40-year-old player takes away my Market Stall. What happens is that Javier Portillo plays soccer, but anyone can do it, but the difference is that, if he thinks well, he succeeds, but if he does it wrong, he fails ”.

Finally, he analyzed the general situation that football is experiencing and also the National Team about the bad moment that happens. “Things are managed in Honduras … We came from 12 years of suffering in this country that is in ruins (due to the political issue) and the same businessmen who run the National Team run the country. They do not have a defined policy and I hope that Salvador Nasralla will do something for sports and youth. Fabián Coito was a partner of mine, but with all due respect, let’s put ourselves in our arena. Do you think that in six months they will know our football? It is failure, but I tell the fans and journalists not to suffer. Hopefully this new government does something different. “