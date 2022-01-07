Honor’s first foldable reveals its design and features in a new leak

A first look at Honor’s first foldable smartphone, the Magic V.

Honor has already summoned us on January 10 to present to the world its first folding smartphone, the Honor Magic V. By now, we had already been able to see some features of his physical appearance, thanks to teasers published by the company itself, which had confirmed Honor’s commitment to a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxyu Z Fold 3.

But now both his design as its features have leaked through the portal MySmartPrice, to show us a preview of what Honor will announce on the 10th.

Android 12, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, ultra-fast charging and more in Honor’s first foldable phone

The images accompanying the leak confirm that, indeed, the Honor Magic V will bear more of a resemblance to the latest generation of folding smartphones from Samsung. Its outer part integrates a camera module arranged vertically, and formed by three different sensors. It has been indicated that said system would consist of three 50 megapixel cameras, one main with aperture f / 1.9, another associated with a ultra wide angle lens, and another of the “Enhanced Spectrum” type, which will probably fulfill the same function as the “hyperspectral” sensor present in the Huawei P50 Pocket.

The outer screen would occupy almost the entirety of one of the external “faces” of the device, with 6.45 inches diagonal, 120 hertz refresh rates and Full HD + resolution. This panel would be perforated to house a 42 megapixel camera for selfies.

Although the photos do not allow us to see the inside the phone, it is known that his internal screen will have a diagonal of 7.9 inches and that it will use OLED technology, with a resolution of 2272 x 1984 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 hertz.

All this would be supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12 GB of RAM with 256 or 512 GB of storage, a 4760 mAh capacity battery and Android 12 with the MagicUI customization layer.

The Honor Magic V would be available in orange, black and silver colors. The first would have a back made of vegan leather, and the last one shows a striped texture on his back.

All the details of the device, including the price, will be confirmed at the event on January 10.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe