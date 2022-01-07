How did a mind map help a man who was abducted as a child find his family in China?

Beijing – Since I was a child, Li Jingwei he did not know his real name. He did not know where he was born, nor was he sure how old he was … until last month he found his family with the help of a map in his memory.

Li was a victim of child trafficking. In 1989, when he was 4 years old, a bald neighbor tricked him away, telling him that they were going to see cars, of which there were not many in rural towns.

That was the last time he saw his home, Li said. The neighbor took him behind a hill and onto a path where three bicycles and four other kidnappers were waiting. He cried, but they put him on a bicycle anyway and drove away.

“I wanted to go home, but they wouldn’t let me”Li said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Two hours later, I realized that I would not come home and that I must have come across bad people.”

You remember getting on a train. Eventually, they sold it to a family in another province, Henan.

“Since I was very young, I was barely 4 years old, and I still didn’t go to school, I couldn’t remember anything, not even the names” of her parents or her village., he narrated.

Yet embedded in his memory was the scenery of his village in Zhaotong City, in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. He remembered the mountains, the bamboo groves, a pond next to his house, all the places where he used to play.

After he was kidnapped, Li said that, in order not to forget, he drew maps of his village every day until he was 13 years old. Before he was old enough to go to school, he would draw them on the floor, and once he entered school, he would draw them on notebooks. It became an obsession, he admitted.

More than 30 years after her abduction, a detailed drawing of a landscape in her village helped police find the town and track down her biological mother and siblings.

He set out to find his family after two reunions became famous last year. In July, a Chinese man, Guo Gangtang, came across her son after a 24-year search. In December, Sun haiyang he was reunited with his kidnapped son after 14 years.

Reports of theft of infants are frequent in China, although it is unknown how often they occur. The problem was compounded by restrictions that until 2015 allowed most couples in urban areas to have only one child.

Li decided to talk to her adoptive parents for clues and consulted DNA databases, but found nothing. Later, he found volunteers who suggested that he publish a video on the Douyin social network where it appeared next to the map he had drawn.

It took him just 10 minutes to redraw what he had drawn hundreds, maybe thousands, of times as a child, he said.

The post was viewed tens of thousands of times. By then, Li said the police had already narrowed the search based on his DNA sample, while his hand-drawn map helped residents identify a family.

Li eventually got in touch with her mother via phone. She asked him about a scar on his chin and told him that he got it when he fell from a ladder.

“When she mentioned the scar, I knew it was her”Li said.

Other details and memories also fit, and the DNA test confirmed their relationship. In an emotional reunion on New Years, Li saw his mother for the first time since he was 4 years old.

As he walked towards her, his legs gave out with excitement. With the help of her brother and sister, she finally hugged her mother.

Li spoke in a broken voice about his father, who has already passed away. Now the father of two teenagers, Li said he will take his family to visit his father’s grave with his aunts and uncles during Lunar New Year celebrations next month.

“It will be a great meeting”he declared. “I want to tell you that your son is back.”