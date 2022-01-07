How did José Altuve do in the National League?

As is known, Astros of Houston began their history in the National League Y Jose Altuve his career in the Major League Baseball – MLB Also, but how did the Venezuelan in the old circuit?

José Altuve made his major league debut in the 2011 season with the Houston Astros, beginning his professional career in the National League, where he played a couple of seasons, registering his first numbers in the best baseball in the “Old Circuit”, being the beginning of a historic career that is still marking the organization of Minute Maid Park.

At 21, the Venezuelan Altuve He played his first game in the MLB and from there began a brilliant history with the Astros team, where today he is a benchmark and a franchise player.

How did the Old Circuit go?

AstroBoy, played the 2011 and 2012 seasons in the National League with the Houston team, playing a total of 204 games, took 797 at-bats and also represented this circuit in an All-Star Game (2012).

Numbers

228 Hits

44 Doubles

5 Triple

9 home runs

106 Scored

49 Towed

40 Stolen Bases

.283 AVG

.318 OBP

.378 SLG

.697 OPS.

For only playing a couple of seasons, José Altuve’s records in the National League were really good and surely you didn’t remember them, much less that he played on the older MLB circuit.

