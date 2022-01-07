How much exercise should you do a week to lose weight?

The new year arrives and with it, new resolutions. Maybe yours is finally learning to make pottery. Or you may want to finally go on a trip to that place you’ve been dreaming of for years.

Maybe your purpose is become a more assertive person , or have you thought that this will be the year you finally get in shape. You may even want to lose a few pounds, although yes, always in a healthy way. If you have come this far looking how to lose weight, we will tell you something: there are no magic formulas. To lose weight, we must put less gasoline into the body than it uses so that it begins to burn its reserves.

Get to Training hard will be of no use to us if we do not follow it with a healthy diet. Vitónica experts have already told us that the only way to lose weight or lose weight was with a diet with which we generate a caloric deficit , that is, a diet with which we spend more calories than we consume.

If we add exercise to the equation (which increases the caloric expenditure of our body), it will be easier to lose weight, but no matter how much exercise we do, if we consume more calories than we expend, we will not lose weight. If we want to know how many calories we should consume, Vitónica teaches us to do that calculation caloric in a simple way.

Once we understand that to lose weight you have to eat a hypocaloric diet and consume fewer calories than you spend, we will move on to another fundamental part: exercise. But, How much exercise do you have to do a week to lose weight? Well, following the logic of which we have already spoken, it will depend on the diet you follow.

How much exercise do you have to do to lose weight?





According to the WHO and to ensure we lead a healthy life , adults between the ages of 18 and 64 should do moderate aerobic physical activity of at least 150 minutes per week, and if it is intense aerobic physical activity of at least 75 minutes in order to avoid the consequences of sedentary lifestyle . Some still believe that we begin to burn fat after forty minutes of exercise , but after knowing the routines like HIIT, which is based on short exercises, we already know that it is not true.

For lose about a pound of fat you have to burn about 3,500 calories, but nor there is a magic number of minutes of exercise a week that will ensure weight loss, because as we have already explained for it to occur, there must always be a caloric deficit. In addition, each body burns calories in a different way and according to its own weight.

If you want an exact figure that tells you how much exercise to do to lose weight, we don’t have it, but we can tell you some more effective exercises for weight loss, such as burpees, pull-ups or push-ups, according to the experts at Vitónica .

If what we are looking for is to burn more calories, according to a study published by Harvard Medical School aerobic activities should be chosen. The high intensity exercise bike, for example, is one of the gym exercises that burns the most calories, in addition to running, cycling, swimming or the very fashionable boxing.





Although be careful, because weight and strength exercises increase our level of muscle mass and that improves calorie burning at rest , which is also beneficial. So it can be interesting combine different exercises to get better results.

In fact, we already recommend combining several exercises when we wondered if half an hour every day or two hours of exercise two days a week was better . To lose weight and lose body fat, the ideal would be to combine both types of training, for example with a daily routine of active gear and high intensity activities such as a table of exercises crossfit at home, and a day or two a week, a more moderate exercise such as a cardio class.