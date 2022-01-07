How to buy land in the metaverse? The juicy business behind

Did you ever imagine the existence of a metaverse? Even more incredible, did it cross your mind that virtual lands would cost thousands of dollars? Well, all that is a reality and therefore we share some tips to take into account if you want to buy a digital plot.

What is the metaverse?

This concept can be understood to describe visions of virtual or three-dimensional workspaces. The metaverse is a virtual world in which we can interact, and which has been created to resemble an external reality.

The word “metaverse” has its origin in science fiction literature. The first person to use it was the writer Neal stephenson in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash”.

What does the expert say in the metaverse?

Logan Welbaum is a marketer who worked on Facebook and Google and actually, is the founder of Plai, page that is in charge of making digital campaigns, both for brands and influencers.

In addition, Logan has a Tik Tok page (where he has 460,000 followers so far), a site he uses to share advertising tips, as well as content that has to do exclusively with the metaverse

According to Business Insider, Logan Welbaum entered the metaverse in early 2021, when you bought a digital land in Decentralized, a metaverse founded by two Argentines that has a market value of almost $ 6 million.

How profitable is it to buy land?

Initially, Welbaum paid $ 2,000 for that digital space and today it is valued at 40 thousand dollars, which is equivalent to 1,900% more than what you initially bet. Just in the last month, “The fashion” of buying land in the metaverse has attracted more than 100 million dollars invested in virtual real estate.

How much does a terrain cost in the metaverse?

The postures are diverse regarding profitability, or not, it could be the invest in these types of assets. What is clear is that in order to invest in this type of land you need money.

Currently, it is estimated that the cheapest lands within the metaverse as Sadbox Y Decentraland, sell for at least $ 11,000. And its dimensions are 1×1, that is, 96 meters in Sadbox or 16 square meters in Decentraland.

How to buy in the metaverse?

Sandbox Y Decentraland are two of the major metaverses in the cryptocurrency space. However, if you just want to buy some kind of virtual land, you can also buy land in Axie Infinity.

Sandbox

Available land – 166,464 plots

Average Price – $ 13.8k (via NFT Stats)

Set up a wallet and account with The Sandbox.

Buy $ SAND tokens through an exchange of your choice.

Transfer the $ SAND tokens purchased on your exchange to your The Sandbox wallet.

Visit the Sandbox market and search for a suitable property / plot of land, just as you search in the real world. (Check the location, value, prospects for resale of the property before you buy.)

Hit the land purchase button to seal the deal.

Decentraland

Land available- 90,601 plots

Average Price – $ 26.9k (via NFT Stats)

Set up an account and wallet with Decentraland.

Buy $ MANA tokens on a cryptocurrency exchange.

Transfer the purchased $ MANA tokens to your Decentraland wallet.

Select the land you want to buy by browsing through multiple available properties by logging into your account and tapping on the parcels category.

Click on the land purchase option to proceed with the purchase.

What is an NFT?

NFT is the acronym of the term in English Non fungible token / Non-fungible token. This is a unique digital asset, which cannot be interchanged.

