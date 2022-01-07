How to sync Google Keep with the Google Assistant to manage your lists and notes with your voice

Did you know that you can manage your notes and Google Keep lists through the Google Assistant? We explain how you can do it.

With so many services, applications and platforms, it is difficult to familiarize yourself with each and every one of the options that Google offers in all its products, or the way in which different services can work together. For example, did you know that you can manage your notes and lists saved in Google Keep using your voice, through the Google Assistant?

If your answer to that question is “no”, I’m afraid you are missing one of the more useful functions that Google offers in one of its most popular productivity apps. Luckily for you, we are going to explain how you can start managing your Keep notes and lists using the Wizard.

Manage your Keep lists, tasks and notes using the Google Assistant

The possibility of sync Google Keep with the Google Assistant it is not something new. It has been available since the end of 2019, but somehow it has gone unnoticed by a good part of Google Keep and Assistant users.

It is a particularly useful tool, since it allows manage notes, tasks, shopping lists and much more Through voice, both from the mobile and from other devices such as Google Nest smart speakers.

To configure this association between Keep and Google Assistant, you must follow these steps:

On your mobile, open the Google application. Tap on your profile image in the upper right corner of the screen, and from there tap on “Settings”. Tap on the Google Assistant option, and from there, use the search bar at the top to type “Notes.” You must access the option called “Notes and lists”. Scroll down and, in the “Select your notes and lists provider” section, choose Google Keep.

Keep in mind that, if instead of Google Keep you use other apps such as Any.do or Bring !, you can also use them to manage your notes and lists through the Assistant.

That’s it. Now, the notes you have in Google Keep can be managed through the Google Assistant on any of the devices on which you have your Google account associated.

Create a shopping list in Google Keep synchronized with the Google Assistant

Now that the setup is done, one of the best things you can do is create a shopping list in Google Keep that can be managed through the Google Assistant.

In this way, for example, you can add new products to the list using your voice, share the list with others, or have Keep remind you of the list when you arrive at the grocery store with location-based reminders.

To do so, you just have to go to Google Keep and create a new list called “Shopping list” –or whatever name you want to give it–, and choose the “Checkboxes” option in the note settings. By saying to the Assistant “open my shopping list”, “add X product to my shopping list” or any other command, you will be managing that same list without having to open the application on your mobile.

