How would Jairo Concha fit into Ricardo Gareca’s scheme?

Jairo Concha was summoned to the Peruvian Selection with a view to the friendly duels against Panama and Jamaica, on January 16 and 20 respectively. He is the sixth Alianza Lima player to be cited by ‘El Tigre’. In the next few hours, the flyer will be joining the work at Videna.
What could the midfielder attribute to ‘La Bicolor’?
Shell He is a mixed midfielder with arrival to the rival area and goal. Proof of this are the 4 goals he scored with Alliance Lima in 27 games played in the 2021 season. Along with Renato Tapia and Yoshimar Yotún, Jairo could understand each other in the core ‘Bicolor’ and form a dangerous trident.
On the defensive side, Jairo Concha He is not a complete stranger and his numbers speak for him: 5 interceptions per game, 2 key innings per game with the ‘Blue and White’ and 3 clearances per game he had last season. Thanks to these statistics, the midfielder was included in the U-23 ideal eleven by SofaScore.
Market value
According to the latest update of Transfermarkt, the most sought-after players of Alliance Lima They are Ricardo Lagos and Jairo Concha. Both have a value of 600 thousand euros and in case of repeating the feat of 2021, their price would increase in the middle of 2022.
Dream of migrating abroad
The aim of the midfielder is to play soccer abroad. Concha knows that if she repeats her performances with Alliance Lima During 2022, doors abroad can be opened. ” I would like to play in the MLS because of what Marcos (López) has told me. It is a competitive league that has a lot of intensity and I think that if I add that to my game I will be a better player“, declared Jairo Concha for ESPN.