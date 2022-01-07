How would the 2022 NFL Playoffs look? Classified teams

With only one week left to play in the NFL regular season, most of the tickets to the playoffs already have an owner and they only remain to be defined three places among seven teams who still dream of getting into the fight for the title.

On the last day the exact positions of the Postseason will be defined, with which the franchises will know who will be your rival in elimination games direct.

In the American Conference, Titans, Chiefs, Bengals, Bills and Patriots they already have their ticket insured to the Playoffs, but nevertheless, the fight for the first seed, which rests the first postseason round, is still open. The teams that go through the two positions available to qualify are: Colts, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers and Ravens.

In the National Conference, the Packers secured the first position so nothing will move them from there. Rams, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Cardinals and Eagles already have their ticket to the Playoffs, but they could still move position. There is only one place left and they will look for it 49ers and Saints.

How would the Playoffs be played?

If the season ended today, the Postseason heading to Super Bowl LVI it would be played in the following way:

American Conference

  1. Titans (11-5)
  2. Chiefs (11-5)
  3. Bengals (10-6)
  4. Bills (10-6)
  5. Patriots (10-6)
  6. Colts (9-7)
  7. Chargers (9-7)
  • Chargers vs Chiefs
  • Colts vs Bengals
  • Patriots vs Bills
  • Titans would rest

National Conference

  1. Packers (13-3)
  2. Rams (12-4)
  3. Buccaneers (12-4)
  4. Cowboys (11-5)
  5. Cardinals (11-5)
  6. Eagles (9-7)
  7. 49ers (9-7)
  • 49ers vs Rams
  • Eagles vs Buccaneers
  • Cardinals vs Cowboys
  • Packers rest

Dates and times of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

Wild Card Round

Saturday january 15

  • 3:35 pm – Teams to be defined
  • 19:15 hours – Teams to be defined

Sunday January 16

  • 12:05 pm – Teams to be defined
  • 3:40 p.m. – Teams to be defined
  • 19:15 hours – Teams to be defined

Monday January 17

  • 19:15 hours – Teams to be defined

Divisional Round

Saturday January 22

  • 3:35 pm – Teams to be defined
  • 19:15 hours – Teams to be defined

Sunday 23 January

  • 2:05 p.m. – Teams to be defined
  • 5:40 p.m. – Teams to be defined

Conference Championship

Sunday January 30

  • 2:05 p.m. – Teams to be defined
  • 5:40 p.m. – Teams to be defined

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday February 13

  • 5:30 p.m. – Teams to be defined

