‘I have no debt with Cruz Azul’

MEXICO – The Mexican midfielder Orbelín Pineda traveled to Spain tonight to report with him Celta Vigo, club he signed with after not renewing his contract with Blue Cross, of which he assured that he left without any debt and “I left them a star on the shield.”

The new element of the Vigo team traveled to the Old Continent to enroll in their first adventure through European football.

“We hope to give more, I can tell you that. I can give a little more and learn from my colleagues ”, he said. Orbelín.



The 25-year-old footballer affirmed that he does not leave any outstanding debt after his time with La Maquina and leaves calm, after winning the Guard1anes 2021 title.

“I have to experience another culture, another country. I’m doing fine. I left a star on the shield, I think I went out the front door and I have no debt to anyone, or to any of my colleagues, “he declared.

“I have a nice and beautiful experience. It is a beautiful stage, a great experience. This is to enjoy time and take advantage of it ”, added the midfielder.

The flyer pointed out that his decision to sign with the Celta Vigo was accompanied by the support of the technician of the Selection of Mexico, Gerardo Martino, mainly thinking about the next World Cup Qatar 2022.

“From the beginning I talked to him, I told him there was a possibility and it was this way,” he concluded.