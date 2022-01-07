If I send a cell phone to Cuba, how much does the recipient have to pay?

How much does a person in Cuba pay to receive a cell phone from abroad? This is a question that is frequently asked to Correos through its official channels.

“What tax do I have to pay to receive an iPhone from Canada via the Cuban Post Office”, they consulted on December 22 on the website of the business group.

From the Department of Attention to the Population they responded that “if it is only a cell phone, only the service contracted from abroad is charged without customs tax.”

To verify this matter, our newsroom contacted Correos de Cuba and Customs through Facebook and they let us know:

Post: “If the shipment only contains a mobile phone, it would be exempt from customs tax. If it contains more than one, the capacity established by Customs in the list of articles of customs interest that is found in the customs regulations of the Republic of Cuba would be applied “.

SHIPMENTS TO CUBA AND CUSTOMS TAX

About the imports to Cuba through shipments, Customs clarified that “the total value of the items cannot exceed $ 200.00 dollars.”

In this sense, they explained that “natural persons who receive air, sea, postal, and non-commercial courier shipments in Cuba are exempt from customs duty for the first thirty US dollars (30.00 USD) or its equivalent, up to one and a half kilograms (1.5 kg) of the shipment ”.

However, to those who “receive items in excess of thirty US dollars (30.00 USD) and up to a value of two hundred US dollars (200.00 USD), a rate of one hundred percent (100%) will be applied”.

As they have explained on previous occasions, “household appliances and durable equipment are not individually weighed and valued and they are considered within the limit of the shipment ”.

Regarding the calculation of the amount of the customs duty to pay, they refer that it is carried out by applying the established tariff rate to the import value and its result is converted to Cuban pesos, according to the current exchange rate. (1 USD = 24.00 CUP) .

What interests us in the particular case of this work is that “The fee for the collection of services provided by Customs for the dispatch of each shipment is 50.00 CUP”.

Regarding the value of mobile phones that are sent to Cuba, they add that it depends on the range:

Low-end cell phones: $ 30.00

Mid-range cell phones: $ 60.00

High-end cell phones: $ 120.00

If you need specific information on the subject, you can consult both the Post Office and the Cuban Customs through their social media channels.

You can also tell us about your experiences with cell phone shipments to Cuba so that other readers can have a reference.

