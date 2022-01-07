In Chivas we have a good time

Antonio Briseño, defender of Chivas de Guadalajara responded to the statements of Uriel Antuna, who as a new player of Cruz Azul affirmed that in the Perla Tapatia He did not feel fully supported, so the defender thought otherwise, as he assured that the rojiblanco team sometimes have a good vibe.

At a press conference this Wednesday, the “Chicken” did not want to enter into controversy, but did clarify that in the Sacred Flock there is a healthy locker room that always tries to support the players, especially those who are integrated into the dressing room, reason why you dismissed the words of the “Brujo”, who confessed that he did not feel so comfortable in the ecsuadra tapatia.

“It is a very humble and hardworking team. I did not listen to Uriel’s statement. TO Sometimes we have a good time. We always respect the partner and help him in whatever way we can. Two days after I arrived, I already had messages from my colleagues, they invited me to eat. We are pure Mexicans and we know our customs, what we like. That makes the dressing room very good. I have already had to be with many foreigners. I think we are very close. Sometimes we are very cool. You have to set limits. Only we can bring this out. The group is very healthy “, Briseño explained.

“Chivas fans should be proud”

On the other hand, the defender said that the footballers are committed to giving their best on the field so that the public is satisfied in each game, as it recognizes the importance of being in the biggest team in Mexican soccer than in 2021 was due to only having qualified for the Repechage and for this tournament they have only added Roberto Alvarado as a reinforcement.

“It compromises us, more than anything. The fans want to be proud of their team. We have to leave the soul on the court. Is the only that i can say”, expressed the “Chicken”, who the previous campaign was one of the most regular and one of the pillars in the defense of Chivas starting his adventure at Clausura 2022 on Sunday, January 9, receiving Mazatlán.