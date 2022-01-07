In France they assure that Zidane will be the DT of PSG

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although it is not a new rumor, it is the first time that sounds with so much force the incorporation of Zinedine Zidane to Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain. From France, the journalist Daniel Riolo of RMC, assured that “Zidane sit was PSG coach no later than June “. At the moment, the Parisians have not started any procedure to remove Mauricio Pochettino, who currently occupies the position of technical director.

The Tensions between Leonardo, the team’s sporting director and the squad with Mauricio Pochettino are more than evident, so the Argentine could end his relationship with the Parisian team in June, looking for a project that he can control.

Zidane has been without a team since May last year, when he stopped being the technical director of Real Madrid. The former player sounded for Manchester United, a team that Ralf Rangnick finally arrived at. Now, everything would be on a silver platter for his return to France.

Pochettino will remain at PSG, assures Leonardo

Although all kinds of rumors have arisen about the departure of the Argentine, Leonardo spointed out a couple of months ago he will not leave PSG. In fact, he assured that at no time have they contacted Zizou so that it integrates like trainer.

“We don’t want it to go away (Pochettino). He has never asked to leave and no club has contacted us about him. We have a lot of respect for Zinedine Zidane, for what he has done as a player and coach, but I can affirm very clearly there has been no contact and that we haven’t met him. “

