In Porto they analyze the possibility of hiring Carlos Salcedo, assures Portuguese press

In Portugal, the press indicates that Porto is closely following Carlos Salcedo and that they are analyzing the possibility of hiring him in the current transfer market

Mexican soccer player Carlos Salcedo would be in the orbit of Porto de Portugal to reinforce the squad in the current transfer window. The ‘Titan’ would be open to the possibility of leaving the feline group and facing a new challenge in the Old Continent.

Carlos Salcedo would be in the orbit of Porto de Portugal to reinforce the workforce in this transfer window. EPA

According to the Portuguese site ‘Or Jogo‘, the 28-year-old central defender could sign with Los Dragones due to the desire of Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach, to strengthen that area of ​​the field and increase his chances of winning the Primeira Liga as well as fighting to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“Sérgio Conceição intends to hire a reinforcement for the defense in this winter market and Carlos Salcedo is one of the names that FC Porto analyzes“, highlights the Lusitanian milieu.

But nevertheless, Porto is not the only club interested in Salcedo as the Brazilian press has highlighted that the former Chivas player would be close to reaching an agreement with Palmeiras, a team that would offer three million dollars for the services of the Mexican.

Meanwhile, Carlos Salcedo was one of the Tigres players who tested positive for COVID-19 and has not yet rejoined the group.