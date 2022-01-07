In the neighborhoods they were waiting for the Magi

The Day of the Holy Kings, which should have been full of parties and surprises for children, has become a lament for the loss of tradition.

In the parks and neighborhoods of Santo Domingo, the absence of toys and children showing and enjoying their gifts was notorious.

“The Kings did not come, I wanted a watch,” said Carlos when asked what the Three Wise Men brought him yesterday.

Carlos, 11 years old, was playing with his little sister Sofía in the Mirador Sur park and added that his bicycles were given to him by Santa.

Gael and Teo, children of foreign parents, expressed their excitement about what they brought for Three Kings Day. However, they said that the Kings did not comply, since they had asked for other toys.

“Look what they gave me, a skateboard. But I wanted a drone car, ”Gael said. Teo was added to his comment, “I asked for a robot with a control and they gave me a skateboard too.”

Neighborhoods of Santo Domingo

The kings Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar did not feel yesterday morning in the neighborhoods of Santo Domingo. The parks and streets were empty, without children and without toys.

Tradition is lost

Sonia Madera, who took her grandchildren to the Mirador Sur park, said tradition is being lost.

“Today I see no movement on Three Kings Day, in this park there are no toys. It is very sad that such a beautiful time is allowed to lose ”, stated Madera.

He added that they should resume it and not change the date because it is a holy day like any other in the church.

According to old traditions, in those days there was the belief that the three Kings existed and that is why at night they prepared sweets, cigars, herbs and water so that the characters are well received and leave good gifts during the night, while the children slept.

Mothers and fathers put their children to bed early so that in the early morning of the other day, with great excitement, boys and girls would look for their gifts under the bed or the Christmas tree.

Some parents consider that times have changed and that although it is a different generation, some traditions must be maintained, as there are children who still feel emotion when receiving their gifts and even write letters waiting for a positive response.

Toy guns, rocking horses, spinning tops, whistles or ping pong were the toys that the past generation enjoyed in their childhood days.

The date was moved

By order of the Ministry of Labor, the holiday of the Holy Kings, which would be yesterday, January 6, was moved to Monday 10 of the current month. So it is considered that parents will buy the kings of the children this weekend so that their children can receive them on Monday.

Toy store

Every year, the night before the celebration of the Three Kings Day, parents go out to buy the toys that they will give to their children, nephews and godchildren, however, on Thursday night the stores looked empty, few people attended to buy as is the tradition.

On the shelves you could see the little flow of buyers, since they were full of all kinds of toys: Dolls, Castles, cars, board games, transformers, bicycles, skateboards, video games, technological games, skates, hoops, games of kitchen and others.

The few people who shopped Thursday night complained about the high prices of the games. Control cars that last year cost RD $ 1,600.00 this year their prices were located at RD $ 2,300. Skateboards were between RD $ 1,500 and RD $ 2,000. The dolls, depending on the quality and size, were obtained at different prices.

KNOW MORE

The childhood party

Herbs and cigarettes.

January 6 is a date expected by girls and boys, as it is the day they receive gift toys. It was tradition that infants were encouraged to put herbs and water under the bed for camels and cigarettes and mints for the Magi.

Sleep early.

Another suggestion made to the children was that they fall asleep early, with the threat that if they did not do the Magi they would not come and it was the way their parents prepared to go out at midnight to buy the games.

Wise men.

The story links the Kings with the birth of the Child Jesus, when the Virgin received a visit from the Magi and each of them carried a gift for the King.