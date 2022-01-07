Indirect by Santiago Solari blames Santiago Baños for the assembly of the team

A few hours after debuting at the Closing 2022, Santiago Solari stated that Eagles of America They will present themselves to the initial duel against Puebla with some complications.

The game will be played with seven casualties, where the reinforcements Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos They top the list of missing elements, because they are not fit to play and have not trained with the Azulcrema squad.

“We are happy with the year that begins, but we are short of legs, we have to make up for it with enthusiasm and enthusiasm. There have been five sports casualties and others due to health reasons for this start and neither of the two (Valdés and dos Santos) has conditions to play and it is not the most comfortable start for us ”, explained the strategist.

Solari’s words that include Santiago Baños

Regarding the issue of reinforcements and the possible arrival of other elements to the squad, the American coach said that the matter is in the hands of the board and that like him, everyone within the squad seeks the best for the team.

“Regarding the team building, we arm ourselves with patience and we know that we all want the best, I as a coach, my role is to try to advise or point out weaknesses or virtues and then there are things that exceed our field of competence, knowing that there is a harmony with the president, with the board of directors, with everyone and that everyone wants the best for the club, although these things are not simple and are more difficult than you think ”, he commented.

Team absences

In addition to the elements mentioned above, the Eagles will not be able to count on Leo Suárez, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova, Renato Ibarra and Nico Castillo.

The mood of the club

The coach said that the team has prepared and has shown a great capacity for work at the collective level, so they intend to arrive at the tournament in good spirits and present themselves in the best possible way, despite the difficulties that have arisen lately.

“With great enthusiasm, with renewed energy, wanting to start and enjoy the football that we all like so much,” he concluded.