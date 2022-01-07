According to the latest industry rumors, Intel would be in talks with TSMC to make use of its 2nm manufacturing process. So far, it is known that Intel will make use of the 6nm, 4nm and 3nm of the company, but now it is announced that this agreement will last even after 2025, which is when TSMC is expected to start mass production of wafers at 2nm.

For now, Intel’s strategy is to maintain its own manufacturing processes for CPUs, while GPU manufacturing is tied to the TSMC agreement. Future GPUs Intel Arc Alchemist will use the 6nm of TSMC, its successors, those for now known as’Battlemage‘, would use the 4nm manufacturing process, a process that will be used exclusively with Apple while AMD and Nvidia will be at 5nm; and the same happens with the 3nm that could debut with the GPUs’Heavenly‘, wafers that he would also receive exclusively with Apple.

Looking very long-term, Intel is not going to outperform TSMC when it comes to technology tied to manufacturing processes. Even if Intel catches up to you, will not have sufficient production capacity to manufacture on its own its client and server category CPUs, as well as its GPUs for gamers and data centers, so the alliance with TSMC will help it to cover all these markets, so we are facing a long-term strategic alliance.

TSMC’s 3nm mass production is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the first batch of production capacity will be split evenly between Apple and Intel (according to industry rumors). As for the future 2nm process, the Taiwanese foundry will debut the nanosheet / nanowire transistor architecture and will use new materials to achieve such miniaturization. Mass production is expected to start in 2025.

via: Hardwaretimes