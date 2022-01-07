Investments in soccer fields in Cuba will continue

The certification granted by Fifa to the Antonio Maceo stadium, located in Santiago de Cuba, means the culmination of the hard work carried out there in recent years. However, for the Cuban Football Association (AFC) the claims in the field of infrastructure do not end there.

José Yulier Herranz, head of the development office of the Cuban soccer entity, said that they intend to extend the initiative to other fields in the country, regarding the permit arrived from Zurich to carry out international matches on the Santiago track.

“The objective is not to be satisfied with what has been achieved at the Antonio Maceo, but to improve little by little the other stadiums,” he said before unveiling the next project that occupies the board of the AFC.

“Now we want to focus on La Polar, the most backward of the Fifa projects in our country. Once the work is finished there, we will evaluate what other stage can be benefited. We are thinking of Pedro Marrero or another province field ”, he advanced before going into procedural details.

“We want to lay the foundations in 2022, as this entails a series of documents that we intend to leave ready,” he said.

“In addition, each work must be included in the economic plans of the territories in which they are to be executed, since not only Fifa financing is used. The support of the governments is considerable ”, said the also head of competitions.

“The idea is to get everything ready this year to run in 2023. Now, we do intend to have the La Polar stadium ready in 2022 ”, he concluded.

(Taken from JIT)