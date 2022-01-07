Israelis accuse Emma Watson of anti-Semitism

Mexico City.
A publication of Instagram pro Palestine of the Hollywood star Emma Watson has caused accusations of anti-Semitism by Israeli politicians and a backlash against what many call the cynical militarization of the term to attack supporters of the Palestinian cause.
Monday, Watson, who rose to global stardom after playing Hermione granger in the “Harry Potter” movies, posted a picture of a pro-Palestinian rally overlaid with the words “Solidarity is a verb”, with a quote from the academic Sara Ahmed on the meaning of solidarity in the caption.
The publication caught the attention of Israeli politicians, including Danny Danon, the country’s former ambassador to the United Nations, who shared the post of Watson on his official Twitter account along with the caption: “10 Gryffindor points for being antisemitic”.
Gilad Erdan, the current Israeli ambassador to the UN, also reacted on his official Twitter account.
“Fiction can work in Harry PotterBut it doesn’t work in reality, ”Erdan tweeted.
“If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the Palestinian Authority (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! “
This is not the first time that Israeli officials have reacted furiously to public displays of support for the Palestinians, and the latest comments have been rejected online.
Leah Greenberg, Co-CEO of Indivisible, a progressive political campaign organization based in the United States, responded to Danon on Twitter.
“A perfect demonstration of the utterly cynical and bad faith use of weapons of the antisemitism to end basic expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people, ”Greenberg wrote.
And British politician Sayeeda Warsi also responded to Danon on Twitter. “Showing solidarity with the Palestinians is not anti-Semitism“, wrote.
“These constant attempts to suppress all support for the Palestinians must be denounced.”
READ: ‘Back to Hogwarts’ special confuses Emma Roberts with Emma Watson
MSNBC host and former CNN reporter Ayman Mohyeldin was another of those who commented. “No kidding, we’re at a point where we just posting a vague image referring to solidarity with the Palestinians on Instagram labels you as anti-Semitic”He tweeted.
Other celebrities have also received strong criticism for their support of the cause. Palestine.