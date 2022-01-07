Israelis accuse Emma Watson of anti-Semitism

A publication of Instagram pro Palestine of the Hollywood star Emma Watson has caused accusations of anti-Semitism by Israeli politicians and a backlash against what many call the cynical militarization of the term to attack supporters of the Palestinian cause.

Monday, Watson, who rose to global stardom after playing Hermione granger in the “Harry Potter” movies, posted a picture of a pro-Palestinian rally overlaid with the words “Solidarity is a verb”, with a quote from the academic Sara Ahmed on the meaning of solidarity in the caption.

The publication caught the attention of Israeli politicians, including Danny Danon, the country’s former ambassador to the United Nations, who shared the post of Watson on his official Twitter account along with the caption: “10 Gryffindor points for being antisemitic”.

Gilad Erdan, the current Israeli ambassador to the UN, also reacted on his official Twitter account.