It goes? University will go for a foreign striker, but everything depends on Quintero

academic continues to prepare to dispute the League 1 Y Libertadores Cup, despite living an uncertainty about what may happen in the ‘Cream Night’. For his part, Jean Ferrari decided to speak out to clarify some issues and, among his statements, revealed that they will go for a foreign striker, but everything will depend on the nationalization of Alberto quintero.

“Quintero’s nationalization is very close (Wednesday). If it happens, one more quota will open and we are looking at the possibility of adding a foreign striker”, commented the provisional administrator in Justicia Para La U.

While the “U “‘s main goal is to get the 27th star, one of the other goals is to fight internationally and put the team’s name in the eyes of the world. The intention of the technician Gregorio perez is to have variants and, if one more attacker joins, it will be of great benefit, taking into account that Alex Valera can be called to the Peruvian Selection.

At the moment, the attackers in the cream store are: Alex Valera, Alexander Succar, Adrián Calero, Guillermo Larios, Tiago Cantoro and Joao VillamarinThe latter being one of the three reinforcements that arrived for the 2022 season.

Finally, the provisional administrator confirmed that University will have its presentation. “La Noche Crema is going yes or yes, we are just going to wait for the start of the date of the new restrictions. If Millionaires don’t come, we handle a couple more options as rivals “, ended.