Jealous of Miley Cyrus? The reason why Kim Kardashian unfollowed the singer on Instagram

Mexico City.

Reality star Kim Kardashian stopped following Miley Cyrus in Instagram. The news is released days after the american singer will participate in the New Year’s Eve musical special with the kim’s boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Twitter account @Miley Cyrus Edition claims that the 41-year-old socialite no longer follows the 29-year-old interpreter. Nevertheless, Kim She stopped being one of his followers since last December 10. For its part, the singer of Wrecking Ball continue to follow Kim in Instagram.

Bawdy joke During the New Years Eve concert, that was carried out in Miami Florida, the controversial singer made a joke regarding the rumors of the “size” of the member of the comedian of Saturday night Live. Similarly, Miley promoted the special for a month on his account Instagram, and when it was time for the eventor cheekily joked about Davidson’s supposed big d *** energy, which refers to his manhood. The artist and comedian did a media tour prior to the special, and were on the show Jimmy Fallon. In that show, Cyrus serenaded Davidson, and sang, “It should have been me.”

The young woman also published a photo next to the kardashian boyfriend with the phrase “Me & Pete Davidson”. It would all have enraged the ex-wife of Kanye West, who maintains an intense romance with Pete davidson, 28 years old.