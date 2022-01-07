JJ Macías and the León Club would win a lot with a reunion

The passage of José Juan Macías in Europe has been forgotten, between injuries and lack of confidence of the two technicians who have had in the Getafe.

Without a single goal recorded in Spain and with just 221 minutes in eight games, the return of JJ Macias to the fmexican soccer it remains an almost natural possibility.

Thus, with six months remaining in the loan assignment from Chivas, the Spanish team could not fulfill the contract and send Macías to return to Mexico where he would fulfill the remaining months with another Mexican club, or, it would no longer leave the Flock.

That is why the return to the club where it was promoted and reached the highest peak in terms of goals and even market value, is a quite viable option. Club León could have its last Mexican scorer back, although beware that today this is just a scenario with no progress between directives.

The return of the last Club León scorer

So much Lion What JJ Macias have suffered without the presence of the other, and it is that after their departure, the Leonese team has suffered without a “killer” in the rival area and the young attacker’s numbers have been forgotten.

After their separation, the Guanajuato team could not find the ideal replacement, accounting for three forwards: Leonardo Ramos, who contributed only six touchdowns and three assists in two tournaments; Emmanuel gigliotti that only counted 11 goals in 56 games Y Santiago Ormeño, who could not adapt with the greens in their first tournament.

Yes Macias return to Lion, La Fiera would have a natural forward, this because, although Victor Davila was decisive in the last part of the contest serving that position, in most of the contest, Leon suffered with the forcefulness, something that I would recover with Macias.

Pride; JJ Macías’ main obstacle in León

The main problem for his return would be the pride of both parties, since the Mexican’s statements did not go down very well in the emerald institution.

With an immense celebration that included a kiss to the Guadalajara shield in his first game against the Green after his departure in 2020, coupled with his statements of a alleged immense discomfort with the emerald sweater, the relationship Come in directive Y player it could be an impediment.

Pride should be broken between the two parties in favor of return to the success they once achieved together with those 19 goals from Macías as a Verdiblanco that helped, in a lot, to the emerald cause in all 2019.

Would you like his return?