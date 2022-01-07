Jorge Ramos fired Teresa Rodríguez for his last newscast on Univision

Teresa Rodriguez officially leaves the program “Here and now”Due to a new commitment that he decided to assume as spokesperson for an initiative of Univision to boost the contributions Hispanics have made in the United States.

The journalist, who has become one of the most beloved faces of the television network, said goodbye last Friday from her social networks as before the cameras of the Univision Newscast, where he shared with the also renowned journalist Jorge Ramos.

Rodríguez’s colleagues expressed their feelings for this new beginning that their partner is undertaking. One of them was Ramos, who posted a picture together in the newscast’s studio.

“With Teresa Rodríguez. This was his last newscast today on Univision. She was in 1982 the first woman on a national newscast in the US. She is a legend and a pioneer. She shook my hand and helped me when I started 35 years ago. Today I had to accompany her to say goodbye (or rather, see you soon)”Wrote the journalist.

Teresa also dedicated some emotional words to her partner thanking her for being with her both in bad times and in good times during the course of her long career as a journalist.

“Thank you my dear @jorgeramosnews for inviting me to do the Univision Newscast with you. It was an honor and a night full of emotions. A circle is closed. I remember that I was the one who welcomed you when we started the SIN News and now it’s your turn to say goodbye to me … or rather – see me soon. We have been together through thick and thin and that is not forgotten. Soon I will start a new stage of my career with Univisión. Thank you for reminding me that despite so many years of not doing the news – it’s like riding a bicycle – you never forget. Now – keep pedaling! ”He wrote on Instagram.

Ilia Calderón also fired her

Her partner from the program, Ilia Calderón, dedicated a few words to her to say goodbye to her and honoring her for the time I was in front of the cameras of “Here and Now”.

“You say goodbye to the program but not to Univision. It has been an honor to work with you and a privilege that you call me your friend. The newscast chair you occupied when you became the first Hispanic news anchor will always carry your stamp. Thank you for leading the way. It was not easy and it is not easy, but we are together in the struggles and in the conquests, “he told her in an Instagram post.

A few weeks ago, Univision issued a statement explaining the reason for Teresa Rodríguez’s departure.

“She will become the spokesperson for a new company initiative that will focus on celebrating the contributions of Hispanics in the United States, as well as other projects. The details will be announced in early 2022, “said the television network.