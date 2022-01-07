Juan Reynoso sends a warning to Antuna before he starts with his bad behavior

Antuna is known for his bad behavior off the court

January 06, 2022 12:15 p.m.

After the statements made by the new Cruz Azul player, Uriel Antuna, the technician of the Cruz Azul machine, Juan Reynoso, issued a warning to the exchiva, who is known for his bad behavior off the court.

And it is that when Antuna was part of the rojiblancos, on several occasions he was the object of accusations by high command due to indiscipline and excesses that did not see with good eyes the directive from Guadalajara.

At a press conference, the technician of La Machine, Juan Reynoso spoke about this issue and said that he had been told the same about Alexis Peña, but he spoke directly with Antuna about his potential that he has and the potential that he can develop within the group of La Noria.

More from Cruz Azul:

Uriel Antuna will have new demands with Cruz Azul

Uriel Antuna will have new demands, not only from the coach, but from a whole hobby that supports him, as well as from the board that hopes that with the investment this season the tenth star will be embroidered on the celestial shield.