Juan Rivera reveals if Chiquis could remove the Rivera surname

One of the rumors that revolved around the familia Rivera, in 2021 it was that Jenni’s daughter, Janney Marín Rivera known as Chiquis Rivera She wanted to remove her last name, so as not to be related in the first instance to her famous mother, which is why the uncle of the musical promise spoke about it.

In an interview with ‘De primera mano’, Juan Rivera, Jenni’s brother, he confessed that if his niece Chiquis decides to remove her mother’s surname artisticallyIt will be up to her, but she understands it, because it is easier to refer to her only by her stage name, without the surname.

“That the last name is removed (artistically) is up to her, indeed Chiquis is simpler and easier to remember that Chiquis Rivera, on that side makes sense but that you want to remove that she is the daughter of Jenni Rivera, then no”, Juan Rivera said.

However, the influencer of the The Rivera family also reflected on the fact that to a great extent the success that Chiquis has had is for being the daughter of Jenni Rivera, although it does not detract from the effort of his niece, whom he classified as a very tenacious person.

“My niece has many merits, she is very dedicated, very disciplined, and much of her success is due to that, but also Much of her success is due to her being Jenni’s daughter. Our whole family gave us another platform because we are brothers, nephews, children, of Jenni Rivera ”, commented forcefully Juan Rivera.

In addition, Juan revealed that unlike his niece, he feels very proud to be related to his famous sister, and he hopes it will always be like that, since the love he has for him and his fans saves him, is a lot.

“It is a great honor and pride to be able to say that I am a younger brother of one of the most loved artists in the history of the Mexican regional music industry, that I be linked to her for the rest of the years, please “mentioned the brother of the late singer.

Notably Juan Rivera recalled with a few words his sister Jenni Rivera, who assured that he was always characterized as a good person who fought hard to fulfill his dreams, to the extent that he became an inspiration for many women.

“That woman fought, fought a lot in life to achieve what she wanted to achieve and for me it is a greatness that they say that he is Jenni Rivera’s brother. How cool is the tree called Jenni Rivera, I have plenty of it, because My sister was given nothing, my sister fought for everything and is an example for many, she is a motivation for many”, He concluded.