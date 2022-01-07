Julissa Reynoso, new US ambassador to Spain

The vice president of U.S, Kamala harris, took the oath this Thursday to the lawyer of Dominican origin Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon as a new ambassador for Washington in Spain Y Andorra, after his nomination was confirmed by the Senate on December 18.

The swearing in, which took place in the office of ceremonies of the Vice Presidency, was unexpectedly attended by the first lady, Jill biden.

Reynoso, who was an ambassador for U.S in Paraguay during the Presidency of Barack Obama, held the position of chief of staff of the office of the first lady as well as that of co-chair of the Council of Gender Policies of the White House.

Reynoso’s mother, sister and son, who was born 47 years ago in the Dominican town of Salcedo, also attended the swearing-in ceremony. The mother of the new ambassador, Rosario Pantaleon, was in charge of supporting the Bible on which Reynoso was sworn in.

Reynoso, who emigrated to U.S in 1982 and has studied at the universities of Cambridge (United Kingdom) In addition to the Americans from Harvard and Columbia, she has also held the position of Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the Department of State.

As a lawyer, Reynoso has been a partner in the law firm Winston & Stran, dedicated to international law. In addition, he worked for the federal judge Laura taylor swain.

Reynoso’s nomination as ambassador to Spain Y Andorra It has not been without controversy.

Initially, the Republican senator Marco Rubio, of Cuban origin, blocked her nomination in November, considering her “as a sympathizer and apologist for the Castro regime.”

Rubio said Reynoso was implicated in helping “exchange jailed members of the Cuban regime’s intelligence service while they were serving a sentence in a US prison” during the thaw policy in the mandates of Barack Obama and of Raul castro.

During his nomination process, Reynoso described as “mediocre” the foreign policy of Spain before Latin American countries with which Washington is faced, like Cuba, Venezuela Y Nicaragua and affirmed that Madrid “can do much more”.

Reynoso then affirmed that as ambassador in Madrid she would have as an “objective” that Spain be “much more vocal” in regards to these nations, “given their significant influence and interests, primarily in Cuba“.