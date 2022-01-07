Kailani receives the Magi at Mauricio Ochmann’s house

Mauricio Ochmann has shown all the affection he has for his daughter Kailani, fruit of the marriage that kept with Aislinn DerbezDespite the divorce, both actors have preferred to maintain a good relationship for the sake of the little girl.

After spending the holidays with his mother and the Derbez family, Kailani received the wise men at her father’s house, who through his Instagram Stories shared the moment his daughter found your gifts under the tree.

Mauricio Ochmann on Instagram.

Mauricio Ochmann has a good time with Kailani

Through his Instagram Stories, Mauricio Ochmann showed some of the moments that happened with kailani, from a small video in which they use the filter of the ‘Grinch’, to the moment when the little girl opens her gifts.

Mauricio Ochmann on Instagram.

In one of the stories, you can see and hear that Kailani he comments “Look daddy”, while pointing to his gifts and plates of food that they left the Magi, which only had a few crumbs.

After what Mauricio Ochmann argue that the three wise men and his animals had left a mess, the actor shared one more story in which you can see a slice of the traditional thread along with a small doll.

Mauricio Ochmann on Instagram.