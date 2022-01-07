Kawhi Leonard could return this season

The Clippers have played all season without Kawhi leonard, but there could be good news in Los Angeles and all NBA on the future of the forward.

The star forward has been aggressively attacking his rehabilitation of a torn ACL and, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he hopes to return this year. Haynes reports that Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule.

“Kawhi Leonard is really ahead of schedule in his rehab and a comeback this season is a great possibility,” Haynes said. “Speaking to various Clippers players, they said they won’t be worried about their playoff downfall, believing that if they are completely healthy, they will be favorites over the majority in the West.”

Right after Christmas, Tyronn Lue hinted at some positive views regarding Kawhi Leonard.

“He’s doing well,” Tyronn Lue said of Kawhi Leonard with a smile. “I haven’t seen much. I haven’t been looking. I don’t want to get too excited, you know, so I haven’t been looking. “

If the Clippers can be whole again, there will be a difficult conversation about they are legitimate contenders for the NBA title. However, being healthy is not something they have ever been. Throughout 39 games, Paul George, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum have played just four and a half minutes together on the court.

Leonard signed a four-year maximum contract with the Clippers last offseason, which was arguably the “worst” of his contract options to capitalize on and earn the most money. The deal left many wondering what Leonard’s plans were, but he closed the talks on Media Day.