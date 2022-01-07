Kevin Garnett chooses the Michael Jordan of this era … He’s not LeBron James!

Kevin Garnett explained the growth of a player in the NBA with the argument that “he plays with the Michael Jordan of this era.” Who will it be?

During his outstanding career in the NBA, Kevin Garnett has had several rivalries and one of them was with Lebron James. But more than in his time in Brooklyn nets, it was when he was in Boston Celtics and Bron in Miami Heat, where they clashed several times in Playoffs.

However, this Wednesday the power forward winner of an award Mvp regular season, discussed the success of one of his former teammates in a certain franchise, and argued that it was because he played with the Michael Jordan of this era… And he wasn’t talking about the Lakers or LeBron!

I was talking about Andrew Wiggins, who after being selected with the first pick of the 2014 Draft by Minnesota Timberwolves (where they shared a squad) was not the star that everyone expected, but without a doubt the forward found a home in Golden state warriors, where he is playing better than ever.

Kevin Garnett says Stephen Curry is the Michael Jordan of this era

According to Garnett, the success of Wiggins is due to the fact that the 26-year-old can play with one of the best in history as he is Stephen Curry. “He’s playing with the Michael Jordan of his era”, He said The Big Ticket for ESPN, referring to GSW # 30.

“The knowledge that he draws not just from Steve Kerr and that coaching staff, but that pedigree of excellence that they instill there in Golden State, you can’t go there and be less than that. Those who are there are champions. Those guys won together. They have worked hard. They have lived things together. I think that motivates him“, KG concluded about the Canadian in his great moment.