Kevin O’Leary reveals what his cryptocurrency portfolio looks like

two min of reading

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has claimed that he has 33 different positions in various tokens of cryptocurrencies.

What has happened

Crypto skeptic turned supporter of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has revealed some of its cryptocurrency holdings in a recent interview with Cointelegraph.

“In tokens and individual chains, I have 33 different positions, a wide range of diversity. I see this the same way I see managing a portfolio of stocks. Never more than 5% in any name, never more than 20% in any sector ”, he pointed out.

“That rule means that I can go up to 20% in cryptocurrencies. Right now, I’m a little over 10%, around 10.7%. “

O’Leary expressed that he has positions in various cryptocurrencies that he believes “solve real problems” such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

“I am an investor in Polygon… what they decided to do is try to reduce the cost by hosting Ethereum and aggregating the transactions so that the gas rates are a fraction of what they would be if done one at a time, and I thought it was a brilliant strategy for what I made an investment in Polygon, ”stated O’Leary.

“Same with Solana, same with Ethereum, same with Hbar.”

The investor also commented that although Bitcoin is one of its largest cryptocurrencies, it has more Ethereum in its portfolio.

“I have a position in Bitcoin. It is not the largest in my portfolio but it is close, within the top quartile. Ethereum is bigger than Bitcoin right now, to me, “he added.

The movement of prices

This Friday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $ 41,643.62, indicating a 2.78% decline in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $ 3,183.03, down 5.84% over the same period.