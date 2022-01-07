Knife threats in the queue of a bakery in Havana

A man threatened with a knife two people with whom he got into an argument in the tail from a bakery in the Diez de Octubre municipality, in Havana, which prompted those present to immediately move away in fear in anticipation of a violent attack.
Fifty people had been queuing for two hours at a bakery located near the busy Calzada de Diez de Octubre, when a man known in the neighborhood as “El Chispa” tried to sneak in, according to the portal Cubanet, which indicated that the event took place “recently”.
The incident It generated a discussion between the subject and two other men that increased in tone until El Chispa drew the knife, while the others were looking for sticks to defend themselves, which caused several people to run away.
A video released by the aforementioned medium shows how a group of women managed to attract the attention of a patrol car that was circulating on the avenue at that time.
When he saw the police, the subject tried to escape, but an agent immobilized El Chispa amid the shouting of those present. The man was taken to a police station.
Residents in the area told the aforementioned media that the bakery is responsible for the temper heating up because it takes between two and three hours to take out the bread, which encourages some unscrupulous people to choose to sneak in.
In a statement made public on December 31, the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) denied that the island is experiencing an increase in violent episodes, robberies and even murders in recent weeks, something that was quickly replicated on social networks by dozens of citizens that they did not hesitate to exemplify with concrete facts, which confirm an increase in crime.
Among the confirmed violent events in recent weeks in Cuba is the discovery of a body on January 2 in the river La Palma, in the Havana municipality of Arroyo Naranjo. Neighbors of the place affirmed that the body had stab wounds, and that it was allegedly the victim of an assault to steal a motorcycle.
