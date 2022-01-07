Kourtney and Travis had tender details with Khloé Kardashian after Tristan Thompson scandal

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed their unconditional support for Khloé Kardashian, after the scandalous case of infidelity and paternity of Tristan thompson. The youngest of the Kardashians published the tender detail on their social networks.

When Maralee Nichols announced her support claim against the basketball player, he denied everything. Days later he accepted to have had an affair with Nichols, but he denied being the father of his former personal trainer’s son.

It was on January 3 that the athlete went to his official Instagram account to make paternity results public. Indeed, Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee’s son.

In an attempt not to make the mother of his daughter True look bad, the basketball player dedicated a public apology in which he mentions that Khloé kardashian She doesn’t deserve “all the headache and humiliation” that this has put her through.

Kourtney and Travis show support for Khloé Kardashian

In a recent story on her official Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian shared the tender detail that her sister and brother-in-law had with her.

In the photo you can see in the background the arrangement of light pink roses that Kourtney and Trevis sent her, followed by the text of thanks from Khloé: “My pretty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, I love you”.