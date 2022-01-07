Kyrgios spoke about Djokovic’s situation

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The always outgoing Nick Kyrgios (93rd) He is not the person, much less the tennis player, who can feel the most empathy for Novak Djokovic (1st). On several occasions, the Australian went out to cross the world number one, although, on this occasion, despite having a different ideology from the Serbian, he expressed himself in favor.

“I definitely believe in taking action. I got vaccinated for the health of others and to preserve my mother’s safety, but the way we are handling Novak’s situation is being bad, very bad. He is one of our great champions, but above all, he is human. Let’s do better“, was expressed in his social networks.

The Australian did not keep anything. Getty.

Will the comment of Kyrgios be of any use, repudiating the management of his own country? It is something difficult to know in advance. What is clear is that, whatever the thought you may have, there is discrepancy with the way Australia is handling with Djokovic.