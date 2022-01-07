Kyrie Irving’s emotional hug after returning to the NBA

The player was finally able to make his debut in the current season of the best basketball in the world, and for that reason, he starred in a very emotional hug.

The moment that everything Brooklyn nets I wanted to witness in the National Basketball Assciation (NBA) finally arrived. Kyrie irving donned the team jersey and officially debuted alongside Kevin Durant Y James harden.

The point guard made his debut against the Indiana Pacers on the floor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after acting for 32 minutes where he achieved 22 units, 4 assists and 3 rebounds, contributing to the triumph of his own, 129-121.

The ‘Big-3‘that everyone wanted to see made its premiere, and the performances of the three stars are expected to solidify the path of the New York quintet towards the NBA Playoffs, where he has an outstanding debt facing Las Finales.

Kyrie Irving’s emotional hug

Returning to the league after months of absence generated mixed feelings in Kyrie Irving, and it is not for less, because a few weeks ago it was unthinkable to see shirt 7 playing this season after the decision of his team.

COVID-19 changed management’s perspective and gave Irving the opportunity to play away from home. Given this, after his good debut performance on the Pacers court, went straight into his father’s arms to celebrate with him.