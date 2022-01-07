Launch of mobile sports betting in New York is imminent

New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. said the launch of mobile sports betting is “imminent” Y could happen before or during the NFL playoffs this month, which would usher in what is expected to be one of the largest online sports betting markets in the United States.

Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Gambling Committee, testified Wednesday to ESPN what do you think It could happen this week or the next, but that the New York State Gaming Commission has not set a release date.

Servers for sports betting operators are being installed in state-licensed land-based casinos, as required by New York law, and betting companies were preparing for one of the most anticipated new betting markets in the US Addabbo said that, once everyone is ready, a date will be negotiated for all sportsbooks to start accepting bets.

BonusFinder predicted that New York will become America’s largest gambling market despite its 51% tax rate, the highest in the country. VIXIO GamblingCompliance, an industry trade publication and regulatory intelligence service, projects New York gambling market could raise $ 667 million in revenue this year. By 2025, the company estimates that annual gross revenue will reach US $ 1.1 billion, which would make it the largest US gambling market to date.

In November, licensing was recommended to nine sports betting operators in New York: FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Bally Bet, Caesars Sportsbook, PointsBet, Resorts World, Rush Street Interactive, WynnBET and Kambi. The final rules were published that same month.

“New York bettors were going to New Jersey, Pennsylvania or New England,” Addabbo told ESPN. “So We asked them to change what they were doing, to try the New York product and to stay with us. New Yorkers are so smart when it comes to sports that if we don’t have a competitive product [de apuestas deportivas] That rivals and competes with New Jersey, Pennsylvania or even the illegal market, in a millisecond, they will fall back on what they were doing. “