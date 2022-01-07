Lewandowski, Salah and Messi, finalists for The Best award

Former German Real Madrid and Juventus player Sami Khedira was in charge of naming the three candidates and gave his opinion on who he thinks should finally win the award.

The Polish Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and the Argentine Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) will be the finalists to win the “The Best” award for the best player of the year that will be awarded by FIFA on the 17th. from January.

Lewandowski, after falling behind Messi at Golden Ball, aspires to chain your second “The Best” consecutive after signing a good year in which he managed to win the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup in addition to signing 69 goals throughout a calendar year (2021). In addition, he surpassed the historical record of Gerd Müller after scoring 41 goals in the same season of the Bundesliga.

For its part, Messi He aspires to snatch the title from the Polish striker and on his resume is the America’s Cup that he won with Argentina last summer. However, in his new stage in the Paris Saint-Germain, He has barely scored six goals and has provided four assists in all official matches this season.

Before, when I was still active in the Barcelona, Messi He presented even more attractive numbers in 2021. Thanks to them, with 25 league goals, he became the top scorer in the Spanish championship.

For its part, Mohamed salah He will not contribute titles with his team but on an individual level he was key in the correct season of the Liverpool, who finished third in the Premier league, reached the fourth round in the League Cup and the English Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In all, Salah scored 39 goals in a calendar year.

“Lewandowski has had a spectacular season. He has smashed Muller’s record. But what can we say about Messi, who won the America’s Cup. Salah, with more than 30 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, and in three consecutive seasons he has scored more than 21 points. I would opt for Lewandowski, he is very professional and spectacular “, he stressed.

In addition to Lewandowski, Salah and Messi, the Spanish women of the Barcelona Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, who will fight with the Australian Chelsea sam kerr for taking the award.

In other categories, two other Spaniards will be candidates. In the best coach of a women’s team, the coach of the Barcelona Lluís Cortés will compete against Emma Hayes (FA WSL) and Sarina Wiegman (England), while in the men’s, Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) will try to win against Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Roberto Mancini (Italy).

The award “The Best” they will dispute the best goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich); In the women’s category, Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyon) and Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Paris Saint-Germain) will fight for the same award.

In addition, the finalists for the award Puskás the best goal is the Sevilla player Erik Lamela for his goal with Tottenham against Arsenal in the Premier League; Patrik Schick for the goal he scored with the Czech Republic against Scotland in the European Championship; and Mehdi Taremi, for the goal he celebrated with Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League.