Liga MX club signed ex-Chivas Oswaldo Alanís and presented him comparing him with Mats Hummels

Oswaldo Alanís ended his MLS adventure with Matías Almeyda, defending the San José Earthquakes jersey and returned to the MX League. However, by express decision of Michel Leaño, he was not taken into account in the Chivas de Guadalajara for the upcoming Clausura 2022. He prepared himself for another challenge!

At the beginning of the current week there was talk about the possibility of following in the footsteps of Gael Sandoval by going to continue his career in an exotic destination, but this Thursday his future, which is now present, surprised all the fans. The central defender will be the rival of the Sacred Herd this semester: unexpected.

“This nobody expected eeeh!”wrote the community manager of Mazatlan FC on social networks, announcing the hiring of the 32-year-old defender for the championship that will begin with the match between Atlético de San Luis and Pachuca. A reinforcement of the hierarchy that Beñat San José will have on his team.

They compared him to Mats Hummels

Putting humor into the presentation, something very normal in the official account of the Gunners, they compared Oswaldo Alanís with the Borussia Dortmund player: “The Mexican Mats Hummels is already taking over”.