Liga MX postpones match between Pumas and Toluca from Clausura 2022

The cases of covid-19 in the MX League continue to rise and after Toluca presented the evidence of its squad for the game against Pumas on Matchday 1 of Closing 2022 with seven positive cases, the MX League determined to postpone the meeting in Ciudad Universitaria for the next Monday, January 10.

Through a statement the MX League announced the new date of the game, because by only being seven positive cases of the Devils, the duel must be played in the next few days.

“Based on the match rescheduling agreements, the BBVA MX LEAGUE in conjunction with the Clubs, decided to postpone the meeting Cougars vs. Toluca only one day within the same Matchday 1. The game will now be played on Monday January 10 at 9:00 p.m.. in the Olympic Stadium ”, it was reported in the bulletin issued by the MX League.

It should be noted that Pumas they also presented two cases of Covid-19 in their tests for the start of the tournament, one player being the infected and the other a member of the coaching staff.

Before the postponement of the game against the Devils, the calendar of the Pumas was also modified for Matchday 2, since it was contemplated that it would face Queretaro on Thursday, January 13 and the duel was moved to January 14 in the La Corregidora Stadium.

“Derived from this, the match between the Clubs Querétaro and Pumas, corresponding to Matchday 2, will be played on Friday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m. at La Corregidora Stadium and not on Thursday as it was originally scheduled ”.

The Matchday 1 has been affected by the wave of covid-19 in Liga MX and in the country, because also due to the cases of coronavirus in Tigres, the duel between the felines and Saints for next Wednesday, January 12.

