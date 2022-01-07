Liga MX postpones second game due to Covid cases

Mexico City.- The Liga MX postponed this Thursday a second match of the Clausura 2022 tournament that is about to begin, after the Toluca team reported seven positive cases of Covid-19.

The clash between Pumas and Diablos Rojos was rescheduled from Sunday, January 9 to Monday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. This match is added to the one postponed on Wednesday between Santos and Tigres due to the 12 infections within the feline team.

The Red Devils carried out 125 COVID-19 detection tests to the 25-player squad that makes up the first team between December 30 and January 6, yielding the positives that led to the postponement of the game, according to what reported by Liga MX.

“Based on the match rescheduling agreements, the BBVA MX League, together with the clubs, decided to postpone the Pumas vs. Toluca only one day within the same Day 1. The game will now be played on Monday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. at the University Olympic Stadium, ”Liga MX reported through a statement.

According to the new health protocols for this tournament, a match can be rescheduled for a different week than the one scheduled if a team has a dozen positive cases.

In the case of the Santos vs. Tigres match – originally scheduled for Saturday, January 9 – it was moved to the following week – Wednesday, January 12 – because Tigres had 12 elements infected with the coronavirus.

The new change in the calendar also caused the match between Querétaro and Pumas, with which the second day would begin on Thursday, January 14, to go to Friday, January 15.

The Mexican championship will begin on Thursday night with the duel between San Luis hosting Pachuca.