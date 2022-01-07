Liga MX: What must happen to reschedule a Clausura 2022 game?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.01.2022 11:15:34





Before the start of the Clausura 2022, the MX League shared a statement through social networks in which establish certain modifications with respect to sanitary protocols. Said modifications They entered into force as of December 23.

What does the statement say?

“The protocol mainly contemplates the increased application of tests in players, coaching staff and club staff, rreducing the time between exams from 10 to 7 days to have a better control of possible positive cases, their isolation and treatment, in order to safeguard the health of members and their families, and give certainty to the competitions that are about to start from Wednesday, January 5.

In preseason in the different tournaments almost 3,800 COVID-19 tests were performed in Clubs and for this week, prior to the start of each contest, Clubs will again undergo a round of tests of which the results will be reported shortly, “said the league through the statement.

Liga MX also shared that the gauges within the stadiums will depend exclusively on the color of the epidemiological traffic light from the health authorities. This means the local health boards in each city and state.

And to reschedule a duel?

Regarding the issue of rescheduling matches, games can be rescheduled within the same week of the day in turn if they have between 7 and 10 positive cases. You can also “reschedule for a different week to the originally scheduled one, only if there are more than 10 infections “.